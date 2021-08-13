TRNC records 188 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours is 15,649. There were 188 positive cases, of which 178 were local. 110 people were discharged.

4 people came to our country from abroad by air. 6 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 178 people are local cases.

71 people are from Lefkoşa, 66 people are from Girne, 36 people are from Gazimağusa, 2 people are from Güzelyurt, and 3 people are from the Lefke region.

Breakdown of cases by area

Lefkoşa

Central Lefkoşa-14/ Alayköy-2 / Gönyeli-10/ K.Kaymaklı-9/ Akıncılar-4/ Marmara-4/ Yenişehir-3/ Kızılbaş-2/ Hamitköy-3/ Surlariçi-4/ Haspolat-2/ Kumsal-1/ Çağlayan-2/ Göçmenköy-2/ Köşklüçiftlik-1/ Ortaköy-5/ Metehan-1/ Yenikent-2

Girne

Central Girne-27/ Taşkent-1/ Alsancak-10/ Esentepe-3/ Tepebaşı-2/ Karaoğlanoğlu-3/ Ozanköy-1/ Upper Girne-6/ Çatalköy-2/ Lapta-11

Gazimağusa

Central Gazimağusa-11/ Tuzla-2/ Maraş-3/ Dörtyol-1/ Güvercinlik-1/ Tirmen-1/ Dumlupınar-2/ Tatlısu-3/ Beyarmudu-1/ Çanakkale-1/ Baykal-1/ Karakol-1/ Vadili-2/ Surlariçi-1/ Sakarya-5



Güzelyurt

Central Güzelyurt-2

Lefke

Central Lefke-1/ Bağlıköy-1/ Bostancı-1

The Covid-19 general situation as of 13 August 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 15,649

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 188

Number of Cases from Abroad: 4

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 6

Number of Local Cases: 178

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 110

Number of Patient Deaths Today:

Total Number of Tests Performed: 2,158,646

Total Number of Cases: 13,322

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 11,431

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 1,849

Number of Patients in the Pandemic Centre: 50

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 1,667

Number of Cases whose Examinations are Continuing: 120

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 42

Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 12

Amount of Vaccines Administered Across the Country Today: 3,782

Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application

Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 495

Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 321

Stay Safe general picture

Number of wristbands being tracked: 2,798

Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 35,451