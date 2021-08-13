TRNC records 188 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours is 15,649. There were 188 positive cases, of which 178 were local. 110 people were discharged.
4 people came to our country from abroad by air. 6 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 178 people are local cases.
71 people are from Lefkoşa, 66 people are from Girne, 36 people are from Gazimağusa, 2 people are from Güzelyurt, and 3 people are from the Lefke region.
Breakdown of cases by area
Lefkoşa
Central Lefkoşa-14/ Alayköy-2 / Gönyeli-10/ K.Kaymaklı-9/ Akıncılar-4/ Marmara-4/ Yenişehir-3/ Kızılbaş-2/ Hamitköy-3/ Surlariçi-4/ Haspolat-2/ Kumsal-1/ Çağlayan-2/ Göçmenköy-2/ Köşklüçiftlik-1/ Ortaköy-5/ Metehan-1/ Yenikent-2
Girne
Central Girne-27/ Taşkent-1/ Alsancak-10/ Esentepe-3/ Tepebaşı-2/ Karaoğlanoğlu-3/ Ozanköy-1/ Upper Girne-6/ Çatalköy-2/ Lapta-11
Gazimağusa
Central Gazimağusa-11/ Tuzla-2/ Maraş-3/ Dörtyol-1/ Güvercinlik-1/ Tirmen-1/ Dumlupınar-2/ Tatlısu-3/ Beyarmudu-1/ Çanakkale-1/ Baykal-1/ Karakol-1/ Vadili-2/ Surlariçi-1/ Sakarya-5
Güzelyurt
Central Güzelyurt-2
Lefke
Central Lefke-1/ Bağlıköy-1/ Bostancı-1
The Covid-19 general situation as of 13 August 2021 is as follows:
Number of Tests Conducted Today: 15,649
Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 188
Number of Cases from Abroad: 4
Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 6
Number of Local Cases: 178
Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 110
Number of Patient Deaths Today:
Total Number of Tests Performed: 2,158,646
Total Number of Cases: 13,322
Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 11,431
Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 1,849
Number of Patients in the Pandemic Centre: 50
Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 1,667
Number of Cases whose Examinations are Continuing: 120
Total Number of Patient Deaths: 42
Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 12
Amount of Vaccines Administered Across the Country Today: 3,782
Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application
Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 495
Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 321
Stay Safe general picture
Number of wristbands being tracked: 2,798
Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 35,451