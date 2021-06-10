TRNC records 20 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 9,230. There were 20 positive cases, of which 7 were local. 1 person died, 69 people were discharged.
3 people came to our country by air. 10 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 7 people are local cases.
3 people are from Lefkoşa, 1 person is from Girne, 1 person is from Gazimağusa, and 2 people are from the Lefke region.
Breakdown of cases by district
Lefkoşa
K.Kaymaklı-1/ Alayköy-1/ Yenişehir-1
Girne
Lapta-1
Gazimağusa
Nergisli-1
Lefke
Gemikonağı-2
The general situation of Covid-19 as of 10 June 2021 is as follows:
Number of Tests Conducted Today: 9,230
Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 20
Number of Cases from Abroad: 3
Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 10
Number of Local Cases: 7
Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 69
Number of Patient Deaths Today: 1
Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,300,449
Total Number of Cases: 7,493
Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 7,230
Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 229
Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 26
Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 197
Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 4
Total Number of Patient Deaths: 34
Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 2