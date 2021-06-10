TRNC records 20 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 9,230. There were 20 positive cases, of which 7 were local. 1 person died, 69 people were discharged.

3 people came to our country by air. 10 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 7 people are local cases.

3 people are from Lefkoşa, 1 person is from Girne, 1 person is from Gazimağusa, and 2 people are from the Lefke region.

Breakdown of cases by district

Lefkoşa

K.Kaymaklı-1/ Alayköy-1/ Yenişehir-1

Girne

Lapta-1

Gazimağusa

Nergisli-1

Lefke

Gemikonağı-2

The general situation of Covid-19 as of 10 June 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 9,230

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 20

Number of Cases from Abroad: 3

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 10

Number of Local Cases: 7

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 69

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 1

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,300,449

Total Number of Cases: 7,493

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 7,230

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 229

Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 26

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 197

Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 4

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 34

Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 2