Künye
Kıbrıs
KIBRIS DÜNYA TÜRKİYE SAĞLIK TEKNOLOJİ SPOR MAGAZİN KÜLTÜR SANAT WORLD NEWS WEB-TV
Araçlarında Uyuşturucu Madde Bulunan 3 Şahıs Teminata Bağlandı
Araçlarında Uyuşturucu Madde Bulunan 3...
Kendilerine yan baktı diye adam dövdüler
Kendilerine yan baktı diye adam...
Lefkoşa'daki kazayla ilgili karar verildi
Lefkoşa'daki kazayla ilgili karar verildi
Uyuşturucu satıcısı cezaevine gönderildi
Uyuşturucu satıcısı cezaevine gönderildi
2 gün daha tutuklu kalacaklar
2 gün daha tutuklu kalacaklar
Flaş Haber
Covid-19 bir can daha aldı!
Kapat

TRNC records 20 COVID cases

“A total of 9,230 tests were carried out. There were 20 positive cases, of which 7 were local. 1 person died, 69 people were discharged.”

10 Haziran 2021 Perşembe 19:41
32 Okunma
TRNC records 20 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 9,230. There were 20 positive cases, of which 7 were local. 1 person died, 69 people were discharged.

3 people came to our country by air. 10 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 7 people are local cases.

3 people  are from Lefkoşa, 1 person is from Girne, 1 person is from Gazimağusa, and 2 people are from the Lefke region.

Breakdown of cases by district 

Lefkoşa 

K.Kaymaklı-1/ Alayköy-1/ Yenişehir-1

Girne

Lapta-1 

Gazimağusa 

Nergisli-1

Lefke

Gemikonağı-2

The general situation of Covid-19 as of 10 June 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 9,230

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 20

Number of Cases from Abroad: 3

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 10

Number of Local Cases: 7

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 69

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 1

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,300,449

Total Number of Cases: 7,493

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 7,230

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 229

Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 26

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 197

Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 4

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 34

Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 2

Anahtar Kelimeler:
TRNC
Yorumlar
Avatar
Adınız
Yorum Gönder
Kalan Karakter:
Yorumunuz onaylanmak üzere yöneticiye iletilmiştir.×
Dikkat! Suç teşkil edecek, yasadışı, tehditkar, rahatsız edici, hakaret ve küfür içeren, aşağılayıcı, küçük düşürücü, kaba, müstehcen, ahlaka aykırı, kişilik haklarına zarar verici ya da benzeri niteliklerde içeriklerden doğan her türlü mali, hukuki, cezai, idari sorumluluk içeriği gönderen Üye/Üyeler’e aittir.
İlgili Haberler
7'si yerel 20 pozitif vakaya rastlandı
7'si yerel 20 pozitif vakaya rastlandı
Akıncı randevusu iptal edildi
Akıncı randevusu iptal edildi
Tatar, Polis Genel Müdürlüğü’nü ziyaret etti.
Tatar, Polis Genel Müdürlüğü’nü ziyaret etti.
    Copyright © 2021 - Tüm hakları saklıdır.
    Gündem Kıbrıs Gazetesi

    Aşağı Girne Mahallesi Sait Terzioğlu sokak Bellevue sitesi E-blok Daire-1

    +90 548 887 3030

    Bu sitede yayınlanan tüm materyalin her hakkı mahfuzdur. Kaynak gösterilmeden alıntılanamaz. Whatsapp İhbar Hattı +90548 887 3030

    Sitene Ekle Künye Gizlilik Politikası İletişim
    Yazılım: TE Bilişim