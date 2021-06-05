TRNC records 22 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 7,085. There were 22 positive cases, of which 16 were local. 25 people were discharged.
2 people came to our country by air. 4 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 16 people are local cases.
7 people are from Lefkoşa, 3 people are from Girne, and 6 people are from the Lefke region.
Breakdown of cases by region:
Lefkoşa
Gönyeli-3/ Cihangir-2/ Kızılbaş-1/ Alayköy-1
Girne
Central Girne-2/ Karaoğlanoğlu-1
Lefke
Central Lefke-1/ Gemikonağı-3/ Yeşilyurt-2
The general situation of Covid-19 as of 5 June 2021 is as follows:
Number of Tests Conducted Today: 7,085
Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 22
Number of Cases from Abroad: 2
Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 4
Number of Local Cases: 16
Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 25
Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0
Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,259,633
Total Number of Cases: 7,409
Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 7,082
Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 294
Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 25
Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 249
Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 18
Total Number of Patient Deaths: 33
Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 2
Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application
Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 425
Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 207
Stay Safe general picture
Number of wristbands being tracked: 2,975
Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 8,006
