TRNC records 22 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 7,085. There were 22 positive cases, of which 16 were local. 25 people were discharged.

2 people came to our country by air. 4 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 16 people are local cases.

7 people are from Lefkoşa, 3 people are from Girne, and 6 people are from the Lefke region.

Breakdown of cases by region:

Lefkoşa

Gönyeli-3/ Cihangir-2/ Kızılbaş-1/ Alayköy-1

Girne

Central Girne-2/ Karaoğlanoğlu-1

Lefke

Central Lefke-1/ Gemikonağı-3/ Yeşilyurt-2

The general situation of Covid-19 as of 5 June 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 7,085

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 22

Number of Cases from Abroad: 2

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 4

Number of Local Cases: 16

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 25

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,259,633

Total Number of Cases: 7,409

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 7,082

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 294

Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 25

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 249

Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 18

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 33

Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 2

Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application

Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 425

Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 207

Stay Safe general picture

Number of wristbands being tracked: 2,975