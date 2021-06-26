TRNC records 22 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 7,521. There were 22 positive cases, of which 18 were local. 30 people were discharged.
4 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 18 people are local cases.
4 people are from Lefkoşa, 9 people are from Girne, 1 person is from İskele, 1 person is from Güzelyurt , and 3 people are from the Lefke region.
Breakdown of cases by area
Lefkoşa
Yenişehir-2/ Hamitköy-1/ Haspolat-1
Girne
Central Girne-3/ Lapta-3/ Karaoğlanoğlu-2/ Alsancak-1
Güzelyurt
Zümrütköy -1
Lefke
Central Lefke-1/ Bademliköy-1/ Karadağ-1
İskele
Aygün-1
The general situation of Covid-19 as of 26 June 2021 is as follows:
Number of Tests Conducted Today: 7,521
Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 22
Number of Cases from Abroad: 0
Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 4
Number of Local Cases: 18
Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 30
Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0
Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,436,073
Total Number of Cases: 7,957
Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 7,593
Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 329
Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 23
Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 293
Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 13
Total Number of Patient Deaths: 35
Number of Patients in Intensive Care:
Amount of Vaccines Administered Across the Country Today: 2,681
Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application
Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 684
Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 384
Stay Safe general picture
Number of wristbands being tracked: 3,346
Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 16,384