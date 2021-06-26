Künye
Kıbrıs
TRNC records 22 COVID cases

“A total of 7,521 tests were carried out. There were 22 positive cases, of which 18 were local. 30 people were discharged.”

26 Haziran 2021 Cumartesi 20:27
36 Okunma
The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 7,521. There were 22 positive cases, of which 18 were local. 30 people were discharged.

4 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 18 people are local cases.

4 people are from Lefkoşa, 9 people are from Girne, 1 person is from İskele, 1 person is from Güzelyurt , and 3 people are from the Lefke region.

Breakdown of cases by area

Lefkoşa

Yenişehir-2/ Hamitköy-1/ Haspolat-1

Girne

Central Girne-3/ Lapta-3/ Karaoğlanoğlu-2/ Alsancak-1

Güzelyurt

Zümrütköy -1

Lefke

Central Lefke-1/ Bademliköy-1/ Karadağ-1

İskele

Aygün-1

The general situation of Covid-19 as of 26 June 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 7,521

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 22

Number of Cases from Abroad: 0

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 4

Number of Local Cases: 18

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 30

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,436,073

Total Number of Cases: 7,957

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 7,593

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 329

Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 23

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 293

Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 13

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 35

Number of Patients in Intensive Care:

Amount of Vaccines Administered Across the Country Today: 2,681

Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application

Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 684

Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 384

Stay Safe general picture

Number of wristbands being tracked: 3,346

Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 16,384

Son Güncelleme: 26.06.2021 23:51
