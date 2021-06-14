TRNC records 25 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 7,940. There were 25 positive cases, of which 15 were local. 27 people were discharged.

4 people came to our country by air. 6 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 15 people are local cases.

5 people are from Lefkoşa, 7 people are from Girne, 2 people are from Gazimağusa, and 1 person is from the Güzelyurt region.

Breakdown of cases by area

Lefkoşa

Ortaköy-1/ Beyköy-1/ Surlariçi-1/ Meriç-1/ Gönyeli-1

Girne

Central Girne-6/ Karakum-1

Gazimağusa

Akdoğan-1/ Karakol-1

Güzelyurt

Kalkanlı-1

The general situation of Covid-19 as of 14 June 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 7,940

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 25

Number of Cases from Abroad: 4

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 6

Number of Local Cases: 15

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 27

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,331,219

Total Number of Cases: 7,585

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 7,316

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 235

Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 23

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 205

Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 5

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 34

Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 2