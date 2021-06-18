Künye
Kıbrıs
KIBRIS DÜNYA TÜRKİYE SAĞLIK TEKNOLOJİ SPOR MAGAZİN KÜLTÜR SANAT WORLD NEWS WEB-TV
Kadına şiddet bitmiyor
Kadına şiddet bitmiyor
Çaldığını itiraf etti
Çaldığını itiraf etti
16 yaşında hırsızlık!
16 yaşında hırsızlık!
Arkadaşının pasaportunu çaldı
Arkadaşının pasaportunu çaldı
5 yıldır aranıyordu , tutuklandı
5 yıldır aranıyordu , tutuklandı

TRNC records 25 COVID cases

“A total of 9,202 tests were carried out. There were 25 positive cases, of which 21 were local. 1 person died, 19 people were discharged.”

18 Haziran 2021 Cuma 19:17
45 Okunma
TRNC records 25 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 9,202. There were 25 positive cases, of which 21 were local. 1 person died, 19 people were discharged.

1 person came to our country by air. 3 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 21 people are local cases.

7 people are from Lefkoşa, 12 people are from Girne, 1 person is from Gazimağusa, and 1 person is from the İskele region.

Breakdown of cases by area

Lefkoşa 

Haspolat-1/ Yenişehir-1/ Metehan-2/ K.kaymaklı-1/ Gönyeli-1/ Ortaköy-1

Girne

Central Girne-7/ Alsancak-2/ Kaşgar-1/ Lower Girne-1/ Upper Girne-1

Gazimağusa 

Karakol-1

İskele

Makenzi-1

The general situation of Covid-19 as of 18 June 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 9,202

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 25

Number of Cases from Abroad: 1

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 3

Number of Local Cases: 21

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 19

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 1

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,370,425

Total Number of Cases: 7,720

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 7,393

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 292

Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 26

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 257

Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 9

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 35

Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 0

Anahtar Kelimeler:
TRNC
Yorumlar
Avatar
Adınız
Yorum Gönder
Kalan Karakter:
Yorumunuz onaylanmak üzere yöneticiye iletilmiştir.×
Dikkat! Suç teşkil edecek, yasadışı, tehditkar, rahatsız edici, hakaret ve küfür içeren, aşağılayıcı, küçük düşürücü, kaba, müstehcen, ahlaka aykırı, kişilik haklarına zarar verici ya da benzeri niteliklerde içeriklerden doğan her türlü mali, hukuki, cezai, idari sorumluluk içeriği gönderen Üye/Üyeler’e aittir.
İlgili Haberler
Saner açıkladı: Eylül'de yüz yüze eğitim başlayacak
Saner açıkladı: Eylül'de yüz yüze eğitim başlayacak
Ersin Tatar, Pakistan Dışişleri Bakanı ile görüştü
Ersin Tatar, Pakistan Dışişleri Bakanı ile görüştü
21'yerel 25 pozitif vakaya rastlandı
21'yerel 25 pozitif vakaya rastlandı
    Copyright © 2021 - Tüm hakları saklıdır.
    Gündem Kıbrıs Gazetesi

    Aşağı Girne Mahallesi Sait Terzioğlu sokak Bellevue sitesi E-blok Daire-1

    +90 548 887 3030

    Bu sitede yayınlanan tüm materyalin her hakkı mahfuzdur. Kaynak gösterilmeden alıntılanamaz. Whatsapp İhbar Hattı +90548 887 3030

    Sitene Ekle Künye Gizlilik Politikası İletişim
    Yazılım: TE Bilişim