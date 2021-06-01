Künye
Kıbrıs
KIBRIS DÜNYA TÜRKİYE SAĞLIK TEKNOLOJİ SPOR MAGAZİN KÜLTÜR SANAT WORLD NEWS WEB-TV
4 yıl hapis cezası
4 yıl hapis cezası
3 gün daha tutukluluk emri
3 gün daha tutukluluk emri
Zorla araca bindirip kaçırdı!
Zorla araca bindirip kaçırdı!
Eski kız arkadaşına hakaret dolu mesajlar
Eski kız arkadaşına hakaret dolu...
4 buçuk yıl hapis cezası
4 buçuk yıl hapis cezası

TRNC records 25 COVID cases

“A total of 8,500 tests were carried out. There were 25 positive cases, of which 24 were local. 33 people were discharged.”

01 Haziran 2021 Salı 19:26
93 Okunma
TRNC records 25 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 8,500. There were 25 positive cases, of which 24 were local. 33 people were discharged.

1 person is a previously identified contact of cases and is being kept under observation during this period. 24 people are local cases.

16 people are from Lefkoşa, 5 people are from Girne, 2 people are from Gazimağusa, and 1 person is from the Lefke region.

Breakdown of cases by region:

Lefkoşa 

Meriç-1/ Alayköy-1/ K.Kaymaklı-2/ Gönyeli-3/ Metehan-9

Girne 

Central Girne-2/ Ozanköy-1/ Zeytinlik-1/ Karakum-1

Gazimağusa

Ulukışla-1/ Sakarya-1 

Lefke

Central Lefke-1

The general situation of Covid-19 as of 1 June 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 8,500

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 25

Number of Cases from Abroad: 0

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 1

Number of Local Cases: 24

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 33

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,228,110

Total Number of Cases: 7,345

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 6,998

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 314

Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 27

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 268

Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 17

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 33

Anahtar Kelimeler:
TRNC
Yorumlar
Avatar
Adınız
Yorum Gönder
Kalan Karakter:
Yorumunuz onaylanmak üzere yöneticiye iletilmiştir.×
Dikkat! Suç teşkil edecek, yasadışı, tehditkar, rahatsız edici, hakaret ve küfür içeren, aşağılayıcı, küçük düşürücü, kaba, müstehcen, ahlaka aykırı, kişilik haklarına zarar verici ya da benzeri niteliklerde içeriklerden doğan her türlü mali, hukuki, cezai, idari sorumluluk içeriği gönderen Üye/Üyeler’e aittir.
İlgili Haberler
"Çocuklar için Geleceğe Pedalla” sloganıyla Lefkoşa’da bisiklet turu düzenlendi.
"Çocuklar için Geleceğe Pedalla” sloganıyla Lefkoşa’da bisiklet turu düzenlendi.
"Geçiş kapılarının açılması hayati bir meseledir"
"Geçiş kapılarının açılması hayati bir meseledir"
Cypfruvex Hasat Sonu Töreni, Cypfruvex Kalkanlı tesislerinde düzenlendi
Cypfruvex Hasat Sonu Töreni, Cypfruvex Kalkanlı tesislerinde düzenlendi
    Copyright © 2021 - Tüm hakları saklıdır.
    Gündem Kıbrıs Gazetesi

    Aşağı Girne Mahallesi Sait Terzioğlu sokak Bellevue sitesi E-blok Daire-1

    +90 548 887 3030

    Bu sitede yayınlanan tüm materyalin her hakkı mahfuzdur. Kaynak gösterilmeden alıntılanamaz. Whatsapp İhbar Hattı +90548 887 3030

    Sitene Ekle Künye Gizlilik Politikası İletişim
    Yazılım: TE Bilişim