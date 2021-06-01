TRNC records 25 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 8,500. There were 25 positive cases, of which 24 were local. 33 people were discharged.

1 person is a previously identified contact of cases and is being kept under observation during this period. 24 people are local cases.

16 people are from Lefkoşa, 5 people are from Girne, 2 people are from Gazimağusa, and 1 person is from the Lefke region.

Breakdown of cases by region:

Lefkoşa

Meriç-1/ Alayköy-1/ K.Kaymaklı-2/ Gönyeli-3/ Metehan-9

Girne

Central Girne-2/ Ozanköy-1/ Zeytinlik-1/ Karakum-1

Gazimağusa

Ulukışla-1/ Sakarya-1

Lefke

Central Lefke-1

The general situation of Covid-19 as of 1 June 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 8,500

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 25

Number of Cases from Abroad: 0

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 1

Number of Local Cases: 24

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 33

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,228,110

Total Number of Cases: 7,345

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 6,998

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 314

Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 27

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 268

Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 17

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 33