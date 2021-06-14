TRNC records 25 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 7,940. There were 25 positive cases, of which 15 were local. 27 people were discharged.
4 people came to our country by air. 6 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 15 people are local cases.
5 people are from Lefkoşa, 7 people are from Girne, 2 people are from Gazimağusa, and 1 person is from the Güzelyurt region.
Breakdown of cases by area
Lefkoşa
Ortaköy-1/ Beyköy-1/ Surlariçi-1/ Meriç-1/ Gönyeli-1
Girne
Central Girne-6/ Karakum-1
Gazimağusa
Akdoğan-1/ Karakol-1
Güzelyurt
Kalkanlı-1
The general situation of Covid-19 as of 14 June 2021 is as follows:
Number of Tests Conducted Today: 7,940
Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 25
Number of Cases from Abroad: 4
Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 6
Number of Local Cases: 15
Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 27
Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0
Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,331,219
Total Number of Cases: 7,585
Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 7,316
Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 235
Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 23
Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 205
Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 5
Total Number of Patient Deaths: 34
Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 2