TRNC records 25 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 9,202. There were 25 positive cases, of which 21 were local. 1 person died, 19 people were discharged.

1 person came to our country by air. 3 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 21 people are local cases.

7 people are from Lefkoşa, 12 people are from Girne, 1 person is from Gazimağusa, and 1 person is from the İskele region.

Breakdown of cases by area

Lefkoşa

Haspolat-1/ Yenişehir-1/ Metehan-2/ K.kaymaklı-1/ Gönyeli-1/ Ortaköy-1

Girne

Central Girne-7/ Alsancak-2/ Kaşgar-1/ Lower Girne-1/ Upper Girne-1

Gazimağusa

Karakol-1

İskele

Makenzi-1

The general situation of Covid-19 as of 18 June 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 9,202

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 25

Number of Cases from Abroad: 1

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 3

Number of Local Cases: 21

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 19

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 1

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,370,425

Total Number of Cases: 7,720

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 7,393

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 292

Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 26

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 257

Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 9

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 35

Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 0