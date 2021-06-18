TRNC records 25 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 9,202. There were 25 positive cases, of which 21 were local. 1 person died, 19 people were discharged.
1 person came to our country by air. 3 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 21 people are local cases.
7 people are from Lefkoşa, 12 people are from Girne, 1 person is from Gazimağusa, and 1 person is from the İskele region.
Breakdown of cases by area
Lefkoşa
Haspolat-1/ Yenişehir-1/ Metehan-2/ K.kaymaklı-1/ Gönyeli-1/ Ortaköy-1
Girne
Central Girne-7/ Alsancak-2/ Kaşgar-1/ Lower Girne-1/ Upper Girne-1
Gazimağusa
Karakol-1
İskele
Makenzi-1
The general situation of Covid-19 as of 18 June 2021 is as follows:
Number of Tests Conducted Today: 9,202
Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 25
Number of Cases from Abroad: 1
Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 3
Number of Local Cases: 21
Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 19
Number of Patient Deaths Today: 1
Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,370,425
Total Number of Cases: 7,720
Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 7,393
Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 292
Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 26
Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 257
Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 9
Total Number of Patient Deaths: 35
Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 0