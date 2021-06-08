TRNC records 26 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 9,155. There were 26 positive cases, of which 17 were local. 29 people were discharged.

2 people came to our country by air. 7 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 17 people are local cases.

8 people are from Lefkoşa, 4 people are from Girne, and 5 people are from the Gazimağusa region.

Breakdown of cases by district

Lefkoşa

K.Kaymaklı-1/ Surlariçi-2/ Değirmenlik-1/ Cihangir-3/ Haspolat-1

Girne

Central Girne-3/ Lapta-1

Gazimağusa

Central Gazimağusa-1/ Vadili-1/ Baykal-3

The general situation of Covid-19 as of 8 June 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 9,155

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 26

Number of Cases from Abroad: 2

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 7

Number of Local Cases: 17

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 29

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,283,738

Total Number of Cases: 7,458

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 7,151

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 274

Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 21

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 236

Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 14

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 33