TRNC records 27 COVID cases

“A total of 6,580 tests were carried out. There were 27 positive cases, of which 24 were local. 10 people were discharged.”

19 Haziran 2021 Cumartesi 19:58
TRNC records 27 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 6,580. There were 27 positive cases, of which 24 were local. 10 people were discharged.

3 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 24 people are local cases.

6 people are from Lefkoşa, 15 people are from Girne, 2 people are from Gazimağusa, and 1 person is from the Lefke region.

Breakdown of cases by area

Lefkoşa

Ortaköy-1/ Gonyeli-2/ K.Kaymaklı-2/ Hamitköy-1

Girne

Central Girne-12/ Karakum-1/ Lapta-1/ Boğaz-1

Gazimağusa

Karakol-1/ Gülseren-1

Lefke

Yeşilyurt-1

The general situation of Covid-19 as of 19 June 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 6,580

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 27

Number of Cases from Abroad: 0

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 3

Number of Local Cases: 24

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 10

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,377,005

Total Number of Cases: 7,747

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 7,403

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 309

Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 27

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 274

Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 8

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 35

Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 0

Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application

Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 763

Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 337

Stay Safe general picture

Number of wristbands being tracked: 3,688

Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 12,929

Anahtar Kelimeler:
COVID CasesCases
