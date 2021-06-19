TRNC records 27 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 6,580. There were 27 positive cases, of which 24 were local. 10 people were discharged.
3 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 24 people are local cases.
6 people are from Lefkoşa, 15 people are from Girne, 2 people are from Gazimağusa, and 1 person is from the Lefke region.
Breakdown of cases by area
Lefkoşa
Ortaköy-1/ Gonyeli-2/ K.Kaymaklı-2/ Hamitköy-1
Girne
Central Girne-12/ Karakum-1/ Lapta-1/ Boğaz-1
Gazimağusa
Karakol-1/ Gülseren-1
Lefke
Yeşilyurt-1
The general situation of Covid-19 as of 19 June 2021 is as follows:
Number of Tests Conducted Today: 6,580
Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 27
Number of Cases from Abroad: 0
Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 3
Number of Local Cases: 24
Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 10
Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0
Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,377,005
Total Number of Cases: 7,747
Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 7,403
Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 309
Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 27
Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 274
Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 8
Total Number of Patient Deaths: 35
Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 0
Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application
Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 763
Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 337
Stay Safe general picture
Number of wristbands being tracked: 3,688
Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 12,929