TRNC records 28 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 9,640. There were 28 positive cases, of which 27 were local. 26 people were discharged.
1 person came to our country by air. 27 people are local cases.
4 people are from Lefkoşa, 16 people are from Girne, 1 person is from Gazimağusa, and 4 people from the İskele region.
Breakdown of cases by area
Lefkoşa
Haspolat-1/ Metehan-2/ Minareliköy-1
Girne
Central Girne-12/ Upper Girne-2/ Lower Girne-1/ Karaoğlanoğlu-1
Gazimağusa
Central Gazimağusa-1/ Kaleiçi-1/ Sakarya-1
İskele
Makenzi-3/ Central İskele-1
The general situation of Covid-19 as of 17 June 2021 is as follows:
Number of Tests Conducted Today: 9,640
Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 28
Number of Cases from Abroad: 1
Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 0
Number of Local Cases: 27
Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 26
Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0
Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,361,223
Total Number of Cases: 7,695
Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 7,374
Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 287
Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 22
Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 248
Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 16
Total Number of Patient Deaths: 34
Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 1
Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application
Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 420
Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 221
Stay Safe general picture
Number of wristbands being tracked: 2,885
Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 12,333