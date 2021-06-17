Künye
TRNC records 28 COVID cases

“A total of 9,640 tests were carried out. There were 28 positive cases, of which 27 were local. 26 people were discharged.”

17 Haziran 2021 Perşembe 19:32
59 Okunma
TRNC records 28 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 9,640. There were 28 positive cases, of which 27 were local. 26 people were discharged.

1 person came to our country by air. 27 people are local cases.

4 people are from Lefkoşa, 16 people are from Girne, 1 person is from Gazimağusa, and 4 people  from the İskele region.

Breakdown of cases by area

Lefkoşa 

Haspolat-1/ Metehan-2/ Minareliköy-1

Girne

Central Girne-12/ Upper Girne-2/ Lower Girne-1/ Karaoğlanoğlu-1

Gazimağusa 

Central Gazimağusa-1/ Kaleiçi-1/ Sakarya-1

İskele

Makenzi-3/ Central İskele-1

The general situation of Covid-19 as of 17 June 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 9,640

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 28

Number of Cases from Abroad: 1

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 0

Number of Local Cases: 27

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 26

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,361,223

Total Number of Cases: 7,695

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 7,374

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 287

Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 22

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 248

Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 16

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 34

Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 1

Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application 

Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 420

Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 221

Stay Safe general picture

Number of wristbands being tracked: 2,885

Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 12,333

