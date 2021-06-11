TRNC records 33 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 9,321. There were 33 positive cases, of which 15 were local. 17 people were discharged.

2 people came to our country by air. 16 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 15 people are local cases.

3 people are from Lefkoşa, 7 people are from Girne, 1 person is from Gazimağusa, and 4 people are from the Lefke region.

Breakdown of cases by district

Lefkoşa

Haspolat-2/ Demirhan

Girne

Central Girne-3/ Lower Girne-1/ Boğazköy-1/ Çatalköy-1

Gazimağusa

Central Gazimağusa-1

Lefke

Central Lefke-2/ Gemikonağı-2

The general situation of Covid-19 as of 11 June 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 9,321

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 33

Number of Cases from Abroad: 2

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 16

Number of Local Cases: 15

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 17

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,309,770

Total Number of Cases: 7,256

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 7,247

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 245

Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 22

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 214

Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 7

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 34

Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 2