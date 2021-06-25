TRNC records 40 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 10,787. There were 40 positive cases, of which 37 were local. 31 people were discharged.
3 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 37 people are local cases.
11 people are from Lefkoşa, 17 people are from Girne, 6 people are from Gazimağusa, and 3 people are from the Lefke region.
Breakdown of cases by area
Lefkoşa
K.Kaymaklı-1/ Metehan-1/ Yenişehir-1/Gönyeli-3/ Cihangir-1/ Near East Boulevard-3/ Ortaköy-1
Girne
Central Girne-9/ Karaoğlanoğlu-1/ Karakum-2/ Dikmen-1/ Alsancak-1/ Boğazköy-1/ Lapta-2
Gazimağusa
Central Gazimağusa-2/ Maraş-3/ Kaliland-1
Lefke
Central Lefke-3
The general situation of Covid-19 as of 25 June 2021 is as follows:
Number of Tests Conducted Today: 10,787
Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 40
Number of Cases from Abroad: 0
Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 3
Number of Local Cases: 37
Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 31
Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0
Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,428,552
Total Number of Cases: 7,935
Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 7,563
Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 337
Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 20
Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 295
Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 22
Total Number of Patient Deaths: 35
Number of Patients in Intensive Care:
Amount of Vaccines Administered Across the Country Today: 6,339
Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application
Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 845
Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 378
Stay Safe general picture
Number of wristbands being tracked: 3,046
Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 16,000