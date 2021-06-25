TRNC records 40 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 10,787. There were 40 positive cases, of which 37 were local. 31 people were discharged.

3 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 37 people are local cases.

11 people are from Lefkoşa, 17 people are from Girne, 6 people are from Gazimağusa, and 3 people are from the Lefke region.

Breakdown of cases by area

Lefkoşa

K.Kaymaklı-1/ Metehan-1/ Yenişehir-1/Gönyeli-3/ Cihangir-1/ Near East Boulevard-3/ Ortaköy-1

Girne

Central Girne-9/ Karaoğlanoğlu-1/ Karakum-2/ Dikmen-1/ Alsancak-1/ Boğazköy-1/ Lapta-2

Gazimağusa

Central Gazimağusa-2/ Maraş-3/ Kaliland-1

Lefke

Central Lefke-3

The general situation of Covid-19 as of 25 June 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 10,787

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 40

Number of Cases from Abroad: 0

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 3

Number of Local Cases: 37

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 31

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,428,552

Total Number of Cases: 7,935

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 7,563

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 337

Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 20

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 295

Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 22

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 35

Number of Patients in Intensive Care:

Amount of Vaccines Administered Across the Country Today: 6,339

Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application

Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 845

Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 378

Stay Safe general picture

Number of wristbands being tracked: 3,046

Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 16,000