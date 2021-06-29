TRNC records 43 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 9,551. There were 43 positive cases, of which 35 were local. 42 people were discharged.
2 people came to our country by air. 6 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 35 people are local cases.
10 people are from Lefkoşa, 18 people are from Girne, 5 people are from Gazimağusa, 1 person is from İskele, and 1 person is from the Lefke region.
Breakdown of cases by area
Lefkoşa
Gönyeli-3/ Hamitköy-2/ Haspolat-1/ Central Lefkoşa-1/ Taşkınköy-1/ Yenikent-1/ Yenişehir-1
Girne
Central Girne-8/ Lapta-1/ Ozanköy-3/ Dikmen-1/ Beylerbeyi-1/ Upper Girne-1/ Karakum-1/ Kaşgar-1/ Karaoğlanoğlu-1
Gazimağusa
Tatlısu-1/ Akdoğan-3/ Yeniboğaziçi-1
İskele
Boğaz-1
Lefke
Doğancı-1
The general situation of Covid-19 as of 29 June 2021 is as follows:
Number of Tests Conducted Today: 9,551
Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 43
Number of Cases from Abroad: 2
Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 6
Number of Local Cases: 35
Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 42
Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0
Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,463,451
Total Number of Cases: 8,065
Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 7,687
Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 343
Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 27
Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 294
Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 22
Total Number of Patient Deaths: 35
Number of Patients in Intensive Care:
Amount of Vaccines Administered Across the Country Today: 4,309
Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application
Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 240
Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 379
Stay Safe general picture
Number of wristbands being tracked: 3,062
Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 17,607