29 Haziran 2021 Salı 20:13
TRNC records 43 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 9,551. There were 43 positive cases, of which 35 were local. 42 people were discharged.

2 people came to our country by air. 6 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 35 people are local cases.

10 people are from Lefkoşa, 18 people are from Girne, 5 people are from Gazimağusa, 1 person is from İskele, and 1 person is from the Lefke region.

Breakdown of cases by area

Lefkoşa 

Gönyeli-3/ Hamitköy-2/ Haspolat-1/ Central Lefkoşa-1/ Taşkınköy-1/ Yenikent-1/ Yenişehir-1 

Girne

Central Girne-8/ Lapta-1/ Ozanköy-3/ Dikmen-1/ Beylerbeyi-1/ Upper Girne-1/ Karakum-1/ Kaşgar-1/ Karaoğlanoğlu-1

Gazimağusa 

Tatlısu-1/ Akdoğan-3/ Yeniboğaziçi-1

İskele 

Boğaz-1

Lefke 

Doğancı-1

The general situation of Covid-19 as of 29 June 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 9,551

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 43

Number of Cases from Abroad: 2

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 6

Number of Local Cases: 35

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 42

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,463,451

Total Number of Cases: 8,065

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 7,687

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 343

Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 27

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 294

Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 22

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 35

Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 

Amount of Vaccines Administered Across the Country Today: 4,309

Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application 

Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 240

Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 379

Stay Safe general picture

Number of wristbands being tracked: 3,062

Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 17,607

