TRNC records 95 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 15,380. There were 95 positive cases, of which 81 were local. 35 people were discharged.

2 people came to our country by air. 12 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 81 people are local cases.

23 people are from Lefkoşa, 45 people are from Girne, 9 people are from Gazimağusa, 1 person is from Güzelyurt, 2 people are from Lefke, and 1 person is from the İskele region.

Breakdown of cases by area

Lefkoşa

Central Lefkoşa-2/ Taşkınköy-3/ Metehan-1/ Gönyeli-4/ Hamitköy-3/ Haspolat-2/ Çağlayan-3/ K.Kaymaklı-3/ Ortaköy-1/ Yenikent-1

Girne

Central Girne-11/ Doğanköy-1/ Dağyolu-2/ Ağırdağ-3/ Arapköy-2/ Karaoğlanoğlu-2/ Ozanköy-1/ Zeytinlik-5/ Lower Girne-3/ Upper Girne-2/ Çatalköy-2/ Karakum-2/ Edremit-1/ Karşıyaka-1/ Alsancak-2/ Beylerbeyi-1/ Kaşgar-1/ Esentepe-1/ Lapta-2

Gazimağusa

Karakol-1/ Dumlupınar-1/ Tuzla-2/ Mutluyaka-2/ Türkmenköy-1/ Sakarya-1/ Geçitkale-1

Güzelyurt

Central Güzelyurt-1

Lefke

Yeşilyurt-2

İskele

Kalecik -1

The Covid-19 general situation as of 10 July 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 15,380

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 95

Number of Cases from Abroad: 2

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 12

Number of Local Cases: 81

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 35

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,586,617

Total Number of Cases: 8,955

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 8,018

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 902

Number of Patients in the Pandemic Centre: 67

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 773

Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 61

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 35

Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 1

Amount of Vaccines Administered Across the Country Today: 1,135

Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application

Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 561

Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 366

Stay Safe general picture

Number of wristbands being tracked: 3,343

Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 22,454