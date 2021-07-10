Künye
Kıbrıs
KIBRIS DÜNYA TÜRKİYE SAĞLIK TEKNOLOJİ SPOR MAGAZİN KÜLTÜR SANAT WORLD NEWS WEB-TV
Defalarca mahkemeye çıktı, ihraç işlemleri devam ediyor
Defalarca mahkemeye çıktı, ihraç işlemleri...
1 kişi daha aranıyor
1 kişi daha aranıyor
Kadına şiddet bitmiyor ; “Burada ne işin var, defol”
Kadına şiddet bitmiyor ; “Burada...
18 yaşındaki oğlu kollarını kesmeye başladı
18 yaşındaki oğlu kollarını kesmeye...
Beni aldatıyorsun deyip tokat attı
Beni aldatıyorsun deyip tokat attı

TRNC records 95 COVID cases

banner102

“A total of 15,380 tests were carried out. There were 95 positive cases, of which 81 were local. 35 people were discharged.”

10 Temmuz 2021 Cumartesi 20:30
87 Okunma
TRNC records 95 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 15,380. There were 95 positive cases, of which 81 were local. 35 people were discharged.

2 people came to our country by air. 12 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 81 people are local cases.

23 people are from Lefkoşa, 45 people are from Girne, 9 people are from Gazimağusa, 1 person is from Güzelyurt, 2 people are from Lefke, and 1 person is from the İskele region.

Breakdown of cases by area

Lefkoşa

Central Lefkoşa-2/ Taşkınköy-3/ Metehan-1/ Gönyeli-4/ Hamitköy-3/ Haspolat-2/ Çağlayan-3/ K.Kaymaklı-3/ Ortaköy-1/ Yenikent-1

Girne

Central Girne-11/ Doğanköy-1/ Dağyolu-2/ Ağırdağ-3/ Arapköy-2/ Karaoğlanoğlu-2/ Ozanköy-1/ Zeytinlik-5/ Lower Girne-3/ Upper Girne-2/ Çatalköy-2/ Karakum-2/ Edremit-1/ Karşıyaka-1/ Alsancak-2/ Beylerbeyi-1/ Kaşgar-1/ Esentepe-1/ Lapta-2

Gazimağusa

Karakol-1/ Dumlupınar-1/ Tuzla-2/ Mutluyaka-2/ Türkmenköy-1/ Sakarya-1/ Geçitkale-1

Güzelyurt

Central Güzelyurt-1

Lefke

Yeşilyurt-2

İskele

Kalecik -1

The Covid-19 general situation as of 10 July 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 15,380

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 95

Number of Cases from Abroad: 2

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 12

Number of Local Cases: 81

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 35

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,586,617

Total Number of Cases: 8,955

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 8,018

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 902

Number of Patients in the Pandemic Centre: 67

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 773

Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 61

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 35

Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 1

Amount of Vaccines Administered Across the Country Today: 1,135

Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application

Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 561

Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 366

Stay Safe general picture

Number of wristbands being tracked: 3,343

Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 22,454

Son Güncelleme: 10.07.2021 23:44
Anahtar Kelimeler:
CasesCovid
Yorumlar
Avatar
Adınız
Yorum Gönder
Kalan Karakter:
Yorumunuz onaylanmak üzere yöneticiye iletilmiştir.×
Dikkat! Suç teşkil edecek, yasadışı, tehditkar, rahatsız edici, hakaret ve küfür içeren, aşağılayıcı, küçük düşürücü, kaba, müstehcen, ahlaka aykırı, kişilik haklarına zarar verici ya da benzeri niteliklerde içeriklerden doğan her türlü mali, hukuki, cezai, idari sorumluluk içeriği gönderen Üye/Üyeler’e aittir.
İlgili Haberler
Evren, Beyarmudu, Çayönü, İncirli ve Köprülü’de çalışmaları yerinde inceledi
Evren, Beyarmudu, Çayönü, İncirli ve Köprülü’de çalışmaları yerinde inceledi
Bu rehavetle işimiz zor!!!
Bu rehavetle işimiz zor!!!
TRNC records 111 COVID cases
TRNC records 111 COVID cases
    Copyright © 2021 - Tüm hakları saklıdır.
    Gündem Kıbrıs Gazetesi

    Aşağı Girne Mahallesi Sait Terzioğlu sokak Bellevue sitesi E-blok Daire-1

    +90 548 887 3030

    Bu sitede yayınlanan tüm materyalin her hakkı mahfuzdur. Kaynak gösterilmeden alıntılanamaz. Whatsapp İhbar Hattı +90548 887 3030

    Sitene Ekle Künye Gizlilik Politikası İletişim
    Yazılım: TE Bilişim