Künye
KIBRIS DÜNYA TÜRKİYE SAĞLIK TEKNOLOJİ SPOR MAGAZİN KÜLTÜR SANAT WORLD NEWS WEB-TV
Kendilerine baktı diye adam dövdüler
Kendilerine baktı diye adam dövdüler
5 yıl hapis cezası kararının düşürülmesi talebine ret
5 yıl hapis cezası kararının...
Hırsız teminatla serbest kaldı
Hırsız teminatla serbest kaldı
Barışmak istediği eşini kaçırdı, tutuklandı
Barışmak istediği eşini kaçırdı, tutuklandı
Baktı diye darp edildi
Baktı diye darp edildi

2 Texas boys, ages 5 and 7, have to fend for themselves for 5 days, after mother collapses and dies at home

30 Eylül 2020 Çarşamba 21:17
33 Okunma
2 Texas boys, ages 5 and 7, have to fend for themselves for 5 days, after mother collapses and dies at home

Two North Texas boys, ages 5 and 7, had to fend for themselves for nearly a week, after their adoptive mother collapsed and died at home.

According to the local CBS-affiliate KTVT, teachers in the Forney Independent School District asked police to check on the two boys, who hadn’t been in class since Sept. 21, and whose mother couldn’t be reached.

“They knew something was not right,” Kristen Zastoupil, a spokesperson for the district said about the teachers, according to FOX 4. “They are used to communicating with this parent. And so when they didn’t get a response, they knew something was off,” Zastoupil added.

On Sunday, when officers arrived at their home in Talty, a small town 28 miles west of Dallas, they found the two brothers. They also found their mother, 71-year-old Connie Taylor, dead inside the house.

Police said that the boys told them that “their mom had passed out” and that she was laying on the floor.

They tried to call for help, but didn’t have the password to use their cell phone.

The two boys — who had been in foster care, but whose adoption by Taylor had recently been finalized — didn’t know their neighbors, and were scared to go outside the house.

So, they just stayed in, fending for themselves and surviving by eating food from the pantry and the refrigerator.

According to police, the children appeared to be healthy.

An autopsy is still pending, but Taylor is believed to have died from natural causes.

According to KTVT, the boys are now back in the care of Children Protection Services. One of Taylor’s adult children is working with the agency on getting custody of the two.

Yorumlar
Avatar
Adınız
Yorum Gönder
Kalan Karakter:
Yorumunuz onaylanmak üzere yöneticiye iletilmiştir.×
Dikkat! Suç teşkil edecek, yasadışı, tehditkar, rahatsız edici, hakaret ve küfür içeren, aşağılayıcı, küçük düşürücü, kaba, müstehcen, ahlaka aykırı, kişilik haklarına zarar verici ya da benzeri niteliklerde içeriklerden doğan her türlü mali, hukuki, cezai, idari sorumluluk içeriği gönderen Üye/Üyeler’e aittir.
İlgili Haberler
Employee of US embassy in Kiev beaten to death
Employee of US embassy in Kiev beaten to death
NBA: Heat, Lakers face off in 2020 Finals
NBA: Heat, Lakers face off in 2020 Finals
EU leaders summit to discuss Turkey, Eastern Med.
EU leaders summit to discuss Turkey, Eastern Med.
    Copyright © 2020 - Tüm hakları saklıdır.
    Gündem Kıbrıs Gazetesi

    Bu sitede yayınlanan tüm materyalin her hakkı mahfuzdur. Kaynak gösterilmeden alıntılanamaz. Whatsapp İhbar Hattı +90548 887 3030

    Künye İletişim Sitene Ekle
    Yazılım: TE Bilişim