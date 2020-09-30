2 Texas boys, ages 5 and 7, have to fend for themselves for 5 days, after mother collapses and dies at home

Two North Texas boys, ages 5 and 7, had to fend for themselves for nearly a week, after their adoptive mother collapsed and died at home.

According to the local CBS-affiliate KTVT, teachers in the Forney Independent School District asked police to check on the two boys, who hadn’t been in class since Sept. 21, and whose mother couldn’t be reached.

“They knew something was not right,” Kristen Zastoupil, a spokesperson for the district said about the teachers, according to FOX 4. “They are used to communicating with this parent. And so when they didn’t get a response, they knew something was off,” Zastoupil added.

On Sunday, when officers arrived at their home in Talty, a small town 28 miles west of Dallas, they found the two brothers. They also found their mother, 71-year-old Connie Taylor, dead inside the house.