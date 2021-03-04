“A total of 5,276 tests were carried out. There were 29 positive cases, of which 21 were local.  32 people were discharged.”

4 people came to our country by air while 4 people are previously identified contacts of cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 21 people are local cases.

20 people are from Lefkoşa, 4 people are from Girne, and 1 person is from the Gazimağusa region.

Breakdown of cases by region:

Lefkoşa

Ortaköy-1 / Göçmenköy-1 / Gönyeli -2 / K.Kaymaklı-1 / Sulariçi-1 / Hamitköy-5 / Haspolat-9

Girne

Central Girne-1 / Girne Boğaz-1 / Alsancak-2

Gazimağusa

Vadili-1

The general situation of Covid-19 as of 4 March 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 5,276

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 29

Number of Cases from Abroad: 4

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 4

Number of Local Cases: 21

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 32

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0

Total Number of Tests Performed: 566,798

Total Number of Cases: 3,547

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 3,119

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 404

Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 63

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 340

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 24

Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 1