“A total of 6,038 tests were carried out. There were 27 positive cases, of which 22 were local.  One person died and 26 people were discharged.”

2 people came to our country by air while 3 people are previously identified contacts of cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 22 people are local cases.
9 people are from Lefkoşa, 14 people are from Girne, and 2 people are from the Gazimağusa region.
Breakdown of cases by region:
Lefkoşa
Ortaköy-3 / Marmara-1 / Sulariçi-3 / Haspolat-2
Girne
Central Girne-3 / Dikmen-4 / Ağırdağ -1 / Çatalköy-3 / Alsancak- 3
Gazimağusa
Central Gazimağusa-1/ Vadili-1
The general situation of Covid-19 as of 3 March 2021 is as follows:
Number of Tests Conducted Today: 6,038
Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 27
Number of Cases from Abroad: 2
Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 3
Number of Local Cases: 22
Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 26
Number of Patient Deaths Today: 1
Total Number of Tests Performed: 561,522
Total Number of Cases: 3,519
Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 3,087
Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 408
Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 68
Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 339
Total Number of Patient Deaths: 24
Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 1