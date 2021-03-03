“A total of 6,038 tests were carried out. There were 27 positive cases, of which 22 were local.  One person died and 26 people were discharged.”

2 people came to our country by air while 3 people are previously identified contacts of cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 22 people are local cases.

9 people are from Lefkoşa, 14 people are from Girne, and 2 people are from the Gazimağusa region.

Breakdown of cases by region:

Lefkoşa

Ortaköy-3 / Marmara-1 / Sulariçi-3 / Haspolat-2

Girne

Central Girne-3 / Dikmen-4 / Ağırdağ -1 / Çatalköy-3 / Alsancak- 3

Gazimağusa

Central Gazimağusa-1/ Vadili-1

The general situation of Covid-19 as of 3 March 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 6,038

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 27

Number of Cases from Abroad: 2

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 3

Number of Local Cases: 22

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 26

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 1

Total Number of Tests Performed: 561,522

Total Number of Cases: 3,519

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 3,087

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 408

Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 68

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 339

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 24

Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 1