"Gelmezsen evi yıkacağım"
Sorguda ismi verilmişti
Silahlı soygun
1 ay cezaevine gönderildiler
Polislerden korktuğu için kaçmış

“A total of 6,038 tests were carried out. There were 27 positive cases, of which 22 were local.  One person died and 26 people were discharged.”

03 Mart 2021 Çarşamba 19:20
76 Okunma
2 people came to our country by air while 3 people are previously identified contacts of cases and are being kept under observation during this period.  22 people are local cases.

9 people are from Lefkoşa, 14 people are from Girne, and 2 people are from the Gazimağusa region.

Breakdown of cases by region:

Lefkoşa

Ortaköy-3 / Marmara-1 / Sulariçi-3 / Haspolat-2

Girne 

Central Girne-3 / Dikmen-4 / Ağırdağ -1 / Çatalköy-3 / Alsancak- 3

Gazimağusa 

Central Gazimağusa-1/ Vadili-1

The general situation of Covid-19 as of 3 March 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 6,038

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 27

Number of Cases from Abroad: 2

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 3

Number of Local Cases: 22

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 26

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 1

Total Number of Tests Performed: 561,522

Total Number of Cases: 3,519

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 3,087

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 408

Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 68

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 339

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 24

Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 1

