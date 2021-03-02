“A total of 7,435 tests were carried out. There were 35 positive cases, of which 27 were local. 54 people were discharged.”

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 7,435. There were 35 positive cases, of which 27 were local. 54 people were discharged.
[Of the positive cases] 3 people came to our country by air while 5 people are previously identified contacts of cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 27 people are local cases.
23 people are from Lefkoşa, 8 people are from Girne, and 1 person is from the Gazimağusa region.
Breakdown of cases by region:
Lefkoşa
Marmara -1 / Hamitköy- 4 / Göçmenköy-1 / Haspolat-12 / Sulariçi-2 / K. Kaymaklı-2 / Alayköy-1
Girne
Dikmen - 2 / Lapta -1 / Çatalköy-4 / Alsancak- 1
Gazimağusa
Vadili -1
The general situation of Covid-19 as of 2 March 2021 is as follows:
Number of Tests Conducted Today: 7,435
Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 35
Number of Cases from Abroad: 3
Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 5
Number of Local Cases: 27
Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 54
Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0
Total Number of Tests Performed: 555,484
Total Number of Cases: 3,492
Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 3,061
Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 408
Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 69
Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 336
Total Number of Patient Deaths: 23
Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 3