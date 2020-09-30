Künye
KIBRIS DÜNYA TÜRKİYE SAĞLIK TEKNOLOJİ SPOR MAGAZİN KÜLTÜR SANAT WORLD NEWS WEB-TV
Kendilerine baktı diye adam dövdüler
Kendilerine baktı diye adam dövdüler
5 yıl hapis cezası kararının düşürülmesi talebine ret
5 yıl hapis cezası kararının...
Hırsız teminatla serbest kaldı
Hırsız teminatla serbest kaldı
Barışmak istediği eşini kaçırdı, tutuklandı
Barışmak istediği eşini kaçırdı, tutuklandı
Baktı diye darp edildi
Baktı diye darp edildi

Azerbaijan: Border clashes may stop if Armenia retreats

President Aliyev says strategic positions in Upper Karabakh region liberated

30 Eylül 2020 Çarşamba 21:25
21 Okunma
Azerbaijan: Border clashes may stop if Armenia retreats

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev said Wednesday that border clashes may stop if the Armenian army withdraws its troops.

“If this issue is not resolved through negotiations, I have said that Azerbaijan has all the rights to solve this problem through military means. This right was given to us by the Azerbaijani people and international law,” said Aliyev, who was visiting Azerbaijani soldiers injured in renewed clashes which started last Sunday.

He said strategic positions in the occupied Upper Karabakh region were liberated.

“Ours is the cause of justice, we are fighting on our own lands, we are fighting for the motherland,” he added.

He noted that Armenia has occupied the landlocked mountainous Azerbaijani territory for nearly 30 years, destroying infrastructure and historical sites there and expelling more than 1 million people from their own lands.

He thanked Turkey for its unwavering support after the fresh flare-up on the border.

“[Turkish] President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan's clear stance shows that Azerbaijan is not alone. Turkey stands with Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan stands with Turkey," he said.

The EU, Russia, and NATO, among others, have urged an immediate halt to clashes along the frontier.

Relations between the two former Soviet nations have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Upper Karabakh, an internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan.

Four UN Security Council and two UN General Assembly resolutions, as well as many international organizations, demand the withdrawal of the occupying forces.

The OSCE Minsk Group -- co-chaired by France, Russia, and the US -- was formed in 1992 to find a peaceful solution to the conflict, but to no avail. A cease-fire, however, was agreed upon in 1994.

Son Güncelleme: 30.09.2020 21:57
Yorumlar
Avatar
Adınız
Yorum Gönder
Kalan Karakter:
Yorumunuz onaylanmak üzere yöneticiye iletilmiştir.×
Dikkat! Suç teşkil edecek, yasadışı, tehditkar, rahatsız edici, hakaret ve küfür içeren, aşağılayıcı, küçük düşürücü, kaba, müstehcen, ahlaka aykırı, kişilik haklarına zarar verici ya da benzeri niteliklerde içeriklerden doğan her türlü mali, hukuki, cezai, idari sorumluluk içeriği gönderen Üye/Üyeler’e aittir.
İlgili Haberler
Employee of US embassy in Kiev beaten to death
Employee of US embassy in Kiev beaten to death
NBA: Heat, Lakers face off in 2020 Finals
NBA: Heat, Lakers face off in 2020 Finals
EU leaders summit to discuss Turkey, Eastern Med.
EU leaders summit to discuss Turkey, Eastern Med.
    Copyright © 2020 - Tüm hakları saklıdır.
    Gündem Kıbrıs Gazetesi

    Bu sitede yayınlanan tüm materyalin her hakkı mahfuzdur. Kaynak gösterilmeden alıntılanamaz. Whatsapp İhbar Hattı +90548 887 3030

    Künye İletişim Sitene Ekle
    Yazılım: TE Bilişim