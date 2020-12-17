EGT installs first 10 cabinets of new General series model at Les Ambassadeurs Casino

Les Ambassadeurs Casino in North Cyprus is the first property that received one of the top products of Euro Games Technology – the model G 55 C VIP from the General series.

The cabinet features a 55-inch curved HD monitor with crystal clear picture and sheer view to the complete gaming information; instant navigation between the menus, the features and the languages; large keyboard with dynamic touch display for higher usability; built-in USB port for fast charging; high-performing Exciter III platform; and the comfort during gameplay is also secured with a multimedia chair that includes stereo speakers in the headrest and sound volume control and gameplay buttons in the armrests.

Les Ambassadeurs Casino is a customer of EGT since its opening in 2017. The establishment of over 4,000 sq. m with 310 slots and 35 gaming tables has already become one of the most popular venues in Cyprus. The EGT cabinets that are present at the casino are Super Premier 75, P-42V St Curved, P-27/32 St, P-27/42V Up and the recently added G 55 C VIP, together with another “G“ model – G 32-32 VIP. They all amount to 94 machines and feature multigames from the new Power and General series, and the Collection mixes.

According to the management of Les Ambassadeurs Casino, the gaming audience of North Cyprus is well acquainted with the EGT machines that are occupied most of the day and night because are comfortable and the multigames are interesting, with engaging graphics and diverse themes. This is why a proven concept to attract more clients to the establishment has been at least 35-45% of all its cabinets to be of that brand.

Les Ambassadeurs Casino is also the first customer for the latest General slot releases of EGT – the G 50 J1 St and the G 50 J2 St. Twenty machines of both models will soon be added to the slot offering of the venue with their state-of-the-art 50-inch displays that have different curves, augmenting significantly the effect of the games and the comfort during play.

So far there have been installed over 2,500 machines of EGT in North Cyprus, which equals to nearly 40% market share. Despite the COVID 19 crisis, North Cyprus remains one of the “hottest” gaming destinations. Only during the last year, two new casinos were opened there, and both greeted their first players with machines of EGT.

“We are grateful to our customers for recognizing our efforts to keep high standards in the gaming industry with our products,” commented Biserka Draganova, sales manager at EGT for the Balkans. “I am also very pleased that the Premier series, which is the common regional favorite, is now gradually making place to its successor – the General slot line, that is advancing in popularity at a rapid pace. North Cyprus is often the first home of some of the top EGT cabinets after they leave the production lines and I am proud of the fact that this will be also true for several more “G” models.”