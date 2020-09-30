Employee of US embassy in Kiev beaten to death

A woman identified as an employee of the US Embassy in Ukraine died of injuries in a hospital in Kiev, according to the local police.

The woman, whose name is spelled in Ukrainian as Sanver Nikaelo, was found by the law enforcement officials in an unconscious state with a head injury near a railway track in a forest park in Kiev, according to a statement issued by the National Police of Ukraine.

The police are seeking for an alleged attacker, a man between 30 and 40 years old, about 6-foot tall, with short, dark hair, wearing black shorts, dark blue sneakers, and a t-shirt.

Investigators are also working at the hospital and at the scene to establish a circle of witnesses.