Saudi Arabia, Kuwait report more deaths from COVID-19

Local health authorities in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait confirmed new fatalities and infections from the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

In Saudi Arabia, the Health Ministry registered 29 new deaths and 418 fresh infections, pushing the total number of confirmed cases to 334,605, including 4,768 deaths and 319,154 recoveries.

At least three deaths and 614 new infections were reported in Kuwait over the past 24 hours, according to a statement by the Health Ministry.

The death toll in the country reached 610 and the number of cases climbed to 105,182, including 96,688 recoveries.

The COVID-19 pandemic has killed more than a million people worldwide, with over 33.71 million confirmed cases, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.

The number of recoveries from the pandemic across the globe surpassed 23.43 million.