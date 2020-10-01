Künye
Kendilerine baktı diye adam dövdüler
5 yıl hapis cezası kararının düşürülmesi talebine ret
Hırsız teminatla serbest kaldı
Barışmak istediği eşini kaçırdı, tutuklandı
Baktı diye darp edildi
US: 7 shot at funeral home in Milwaukee

Victims, ranging in age from 24 to 48, in stable condition

01 Ekim 2020 Perşembe
US: 7 shot at funeral home in Milwaukee

Seven people were shot and wounded Wednesday in the US state of Wisconsin as they gathered for a funeral. 

Around 1 pm, a gunman pulled up in a car and opened fire on a crowd of 100 people gathering for a ceremony for a homicide victim at the Serenity Funeral Home in the city of Milwaukee, the Fox 6 website reported.

Acting Milwaukee Police Department Chief Michael Brunson said at a news conference that officers and personnel located seven shooting victims on arrival, according to CNN.

The victims, ranging in age from 24 to 48 years old, are hospitalized and in stable condition.

Police are investigating the incident and a manhunt has been launched for the suspect, said Brunson.

"This is an untenable situation. We are working feverishly to identify who committed this act," he added.

According to the Journal Sentinel, the funeral was for a man who was shot to death on Sept. 17.

