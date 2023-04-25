<div data-pagespeed="true" data-advert="temedya" data-channel="121" id="ad_121"><\/div><p><img alt="2-170" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/04\/2-170.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="3-161" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/04\/3-161.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="1-180" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/04\/1-180.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="20230425_YeniDuzen-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/04\/20230425-yeniduzen-scaled.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="20230425_VatanGazetesiKibris-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/04\/20230425-vatangazetesikibris-scaled.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="20230425_starkibris-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/04\/20230425-starkibris-scaled.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="20230425_KibrisGazetesi-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/04\/20230425-kibrisgazetesi-scaled.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="20230425_HalkinSesiKibris-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/04\/20230425-halkinsesikibris-scaled.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="20230425_habergunes-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/04\/20230425-habergunes-scaled.jpg" style="width: 100%"><\/p>