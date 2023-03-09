<p><img alt="1-106" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/03\/1-106.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="20230309_VatanGazetesiKibris-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/03\/20230309-vatangazetesikibris-scaled.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="20230309_YeniDuzen-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/03\/20230309-yeniduzen-scaled.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="20230309_KibrisGazetesi-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/03\/20230309-kibrisgazetesi-scaled.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="20230309_HalkinSesiKibris-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/03\/20230309-halkinsesikibris-scaled.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="20230309_habergunes-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/03\/20230309-habergunes-scaled.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="3-96" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/03\/3-96.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="2-102" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/03\/2-102.jpg" style="width: 100%"><\/p><div data-pagespeed="true" data-advert="temedya" data-container="false" data-channel="121" id="ad_121"><\/div>