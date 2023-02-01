<p><img alt="1c08bcbd-ecdd-4321-98fd-3acabe61eef0" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/02\/1c08bcbd-ecdd-4321-98fd-3acabe61eef0.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="cf737177-2e43-43b2-9cdd-8ddf866782fd" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/02\/cf737177-2e43-43b2-9cdd-8ddf866782fd.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="327912928_1545502635971095_3812407409663905566_n" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/02\/327912928-1545502635971095-3812407409663905566-n.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="20230201_VatanGazetesiKibris-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/02\/20230201-vatangazetesikibris-scaled.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="20230201_YeniDuzen-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/02\/20230201-yeniduzen-scaled.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="20230201_KibrisGazetesi-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/02\/20230201-kibrisgazetesi-scaled.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="20230201_habergunes-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/02\/20230201-habergunes-scaled.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="20230201_HalkinSesiKibris-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/02\/20230201-halkinsesikibris-scaled.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="66910f59-3823-4e2a-bf8c-9f2e5fd8d68f" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/02\/66910f59-3823-4e2a-bf8c-9f2e5fd8d68f.jpg" style="width: 100%"><\/p><div data-pagespeed="true" data-advert="temedya" data-container="false" data-channel="121" id="ad_121"><\/div>