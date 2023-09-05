<div data-pagespeed="true" data-advert="temedya" data-channel="121" id="ad_121"><\/div><p><img alt="e3541d2e-134c-4cd6-9744-330f502f6eb0" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/09\/e3541d2e-134c-4cd6-9744-330f502f6eb0.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="WhatsApp Image 2023-09-05 at 05_56_21" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/09\/whatsapp-image-2023-09-05-at-05-56-21.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="WhatsApp Image 2023-09-05 at 05_56_20" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/09\/whatsapp-image-2023-09-05-at-05-56-20.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="WhatsApp Image 2023-09-05 at 05_56_21 (1)" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/09\/whatsapp-image-2023-09-05-at-05-56-21-1.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="WhatsApp Image 2023-09-05 at 05_56_19 (2)" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/09\/whatsapp-image-2023-09-05-at-05-56-19-2.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="Hakikat 5 eylul" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/09\/hakikat-5-eylul.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="375795167_687699273390135_4711500614931977903_n" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/09\/375795167-687699273390135-4711500614931977903-n.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="374768843_1060025148626330_5843489921217349246_n" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/09\/374768843-1060025148626330-5843489921217349246-n.jpg" style="width: 100%"><\/p>