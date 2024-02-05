<p><img alt="a28e0c7e-a342-4701-83a2-ceb217888b07" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2024\/02\/a28e0c7e-a342-4701-83a2-ceb217888b07.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="KIBRISYENIDUZEN_20240205_1" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2024\/02\/kibrisyeniduzen-20240205-1.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="KIBRISGAZETESI_20240205_1" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2024\/02\/kibrisgazetesi-20240205-1.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="HAVADIS_20240205_1-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2024\/02\/havadis-20240205-1-scaled.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="HALKINSESI_20240205_1" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2024\/02\/halkinsesi-20240205-1.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="HABERGUNES_20240205_1-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2024\/02\/habergunes-20240205-1-scaled.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="DIYALOG_20240205_0-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2024\/02\/diyalog-20240205-0-scaled.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="4f26af29-1641-4ab3-8a49-f6cc65fa9e46" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2024\/02\/4f26af29-1641-4ab3-8a49-f6cc65fa9e46.jpg" style="width: 100%"><\/p><div data-pagespeed="true" data-advert="temedya" data-channel="121" id="ad_121"><\/div>