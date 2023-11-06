<p><img alt="019f22f0-151d-405e-8491-93500a5a9e0b" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/11\/019f22f0-151d-405e-8491-93500a5a9e0b.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="VATANKIBRIS_20231106_0" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/11\/vatankibris-20231106-0.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="KIBRISYENIDUZEN_20231106_0" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/11\/kibrisyeniduzen-20231106-0.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="KIBRISGAZETESI_20231106_0" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/11\/kibrisgazetesi-20231106-0.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="HAVADIS_20231106_0-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/11\/havadis-20231106-0-scaled.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="HALKINSESI_20231106_0-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/11\/halkinsesi-20231106-0-scaled.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="HABERGUNES_20231106_0-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/11\/habergunes-20231106-0-scaled.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="DIYALOG_20231106_0-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/11\/diyalog-20231106-0-scaled.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="61d85957-bdd0-406e-b010-5f15bf1c3364" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/11\/61d85957-bdd0-406e-b010-5f15bf1c3364.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="9d54d59e-63bc-41a6-b52c-b0b542f7415e" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/11\/9d54d59e-63bc-41a6-b52c-b0b542f7415e.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="4b6f3174-d23e-42c1-a81f-f4b84de9e306" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/11\/4b6f3174-d23e-42c1-a81f-f4b84de9e306.jpg" style="width: 100%"><\/p><div data-pagespeed="true" data-advert="temedya" data-channel="121" id="ad_121"><\/div>