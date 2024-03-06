<div data-pagespeed="true" data-advert="temedya" data-channel="121" id="ad_121"><\/div><p><img alt="8d65b41d-95fd-4567-936e-66d23345768b" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2024\/03\/8d65b41d-95fd-4567-936e-66d23345768b.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="VATANKIBRIS_20240306_0" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2024\/03\/vatankibris-20240306-0.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="KIBRISGAZETESI_20240306_0" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2024\/03\/kibrisgazetesi-20240306-0.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="KIBRISYENIDUZEN_20240306_0" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2024\/03\/kibrisyeniduzen-20240306-0.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="HALKINSESI_20240306_0-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2024\/03\/halkinsesi-20240306-0-scaled.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="HABERGUNES_20240306_0-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2024\/03\/habergunes-20240306-0-scaled.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="429819505_380161131623453_3751453640311770108_n" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2024\/03\/429819505-380161131623453-3751453640311770108-n.jpg" style="width: 100%"><\/p>