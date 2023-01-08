<p><img alt="0e79bf15-b854-4f70-af16-a2d2e5be78be" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/01\/0e79bf15-b854-4f70-af16-a2d2e5be78be.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="d8a3d201-48b0-406e-8b3c-b42dad1169c3" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/01\/d8a3d201-48b0-406e-8b3c-b42dad1169c3.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="bb2f02db-ed16-4dc4-adbe-2a68a4f51d57" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/01\/bb2f02db-ed16-4dc4-adbe-2a68a4f51d57.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="20230108_YeniDuzen-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/01\/20230108-yeniduzen-scaled.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="20230108_KibrisGazetesi-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/01\/20230108-kibrisgazetesi-scaled.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="93ff3748-eccb-4918-abb9-96b2f82b35e0" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/01\/93ff3748-eccb-4918-abb9-96b2f82b35e0.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="3dd12d1c-0585-4001-9d66-7a3d42336ee4" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/01\/3dd12d1c-0585-4001-9d66-7a3d42336ee4.jpg" style="width: 100%"><\/p><div data-pagespeed="true" data-advert="temedya" data-container="false" data-channel="121" id="ad_121"><\/div>