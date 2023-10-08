<div data-pagespeed="true" data-advert="temedya" data-channel="121" id="ad_121"><\/div><p><img alt="193a7b1d-2c37-4d6b-a18b-089198be026d" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/10\/193a7b1d-2c37-4d6b-a18b-089198be026d.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="KIBRISYENIDUZEN_20231008_0" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/10\/kibrisyeniduzen-20231008-0.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="KIBRISGAZETESI_20231008_0" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/10\/kibrisgazetesi-20231008-0.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="eb838736-65f2-4d6f-bba5-6e7078bfc224" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/10\/eb838736-65f2-4d6f-bba5-6e7078bfc224.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="DIYALOG_20231008_0-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/10\/diyalog-20231008-0-scaled.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="387773538_286348634338037_9041951498301318126_n" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/10\/387773538-286348634338037-9041951498301318126-n.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="202cf1ac-dce0-4ae9-bb21-3efa70db4763" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/10\/202cf1ac-dce0-4ae9-bb21-3efa70db4763.jpg" style="width: 100%"><\/p>