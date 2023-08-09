<div data-pagespeed="true" data-advert="temedya" data-channel="121" id="ad_121"><\/div><p><img alt="2-455" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/08\/2-455.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="STARKIBRIS_20230809_0-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/08\/starkibris-20230809-0-scaled.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="KIBRISYENIDUZEN_20230809_0" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/08\/kibrisyeniduzen-20230809-0.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="KIBRISGAZETESI_20230809_0" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/08\/kibrisgazetesi-20230809-0.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="HABERGUNES_20230809_0-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/08\/habergunes-20230809-0-scaled.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="HALKINSESI_20230809_0" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/08\/halkinsesi-20230809-0.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="3-386" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/08\/3-386.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="1-506" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/08\/1-506.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="VATANKIBRIS_20230809_0" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/08\/vatankibris-20230809-0.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><\/p>