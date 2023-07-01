<div data-pagespeed="true" data-advert="temedya" data-channel="121" id="ad_121"><\/div><p><img alt="1-381" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/07\/1-381.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="KIBRISGAZETESI_20230701_0-219x300" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/07\/kibrisgazetesi-20230701-0-219x300.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="VATANKIBRIS_20230701_0-219x300" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/07\/vatankibris-20230701-0-219x300.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="3-299" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/07\/3-299.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="2-336" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/07\/2-336.jpg" style="width: 100%"><\/p>