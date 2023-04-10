<div data-pagespeed="true" data-advert="temedya" data-channel="121" id="ad_121"><\/div><p><img alt="10bf6422-b213-47f6-ba6d-038b7d93749c" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/04\/10bf6422-b213-47f6-ba6d-038b7d93749c.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="eb5ce799-0de4-4ec4-a365-4991186fb540" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/04\/eb5ce799-0de4-4ec4-a365-4991186fb540.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="ad7cebb7-156a-4252-a2d7-4dd5b1b98059" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/04\/ad7cebb7-156a-4252-a2d7-4dd5b1b98059.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="20230410_YeniDuzen-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/04\/20230410-yeniduzen-scaled.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="20230410_YeniBakisGazetesi-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/04\/20230410-yenibakisgazetesi-scaled.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="20230410_VatanGazetesiKibris-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/04\/20230410-vatangazetesikibris-scaled.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="20230410_KibrisGazetesi-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/04\/20230410-kibrisgazetesi-scaled.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="20230410_HavadisGazetesiKibris-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/04\/20230410-havadisgazetesikibris-scaled.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="20230410_HalkinSesiKibris-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/04\/20230410-halkinsesikibris-scaled.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="20230410_habergunes-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/04\/20230410-habergunes-scaled.jpg" style="width: 100%"><\/p>