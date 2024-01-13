<div data-pagespeed="true" data-advert="temedya" data-channel="121" id="ad_121"><\/div><p><img alt="4d6b8c90-d808-4b81-982d-58c53eeba5fd" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2024\/01\/4d6b8c90-d808-4b81-982d-58c53eeba5fd.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="062f2cea-39af-41ed-b394-e3005686c63a" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2024\/01\/062f2cea-39af-41ed-b394-e3005686c63a.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="VATANKIBRIS_20240113_0" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2024\/01\/vatankibris-20240113-0.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="KIBRISYENIDUZEN_20240113_0" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2024\/01\/kibrisyeniduzen-20240113-0.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="KIBRISYENIBAKIS_20240113_0" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2024\/01\/kibrisyenibakis-20240113-0.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="KIBRISGAZETESI_20240113_0" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2024\/01\/kibrisgazetesi-20240113-0.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="HALKINSESI_20240113_0-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2024\/01\/halkinsesi-20240113-0-scaled.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="f068454a-ef0d-480b-9317-4c2b3c2e6445" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2024\/01\/f068454a-ef0d-480b-9317-4c2b3c2e6445.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="DIYALOG_20240113_0-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2024\/01\/diyalog-20240113-0-scaled.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="5a1343e2-b52c-4af6-9edb-512875e657ff" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2024\/01\/5a1343e2-b52c-4af6-9edb-512875e657ff.jpg" style="width: 100%"><\/p>