<div data-pagespeed="true" data-advert="temedya" data-container="false" data-channel="121" id="ad_121"><\/div><p><img alt="e1144a42-ec27-451e-af5d-d87c0a9dd7e6" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/02\/e1144a42-ec27-451e-af5d-d87c0a9dd7e6.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="20230215_VatanGazetesiKibris-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/02\/20230215-vatangazetesikibris-scaled.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="20230215_YeniDuzen-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/02\/20230215-yeniduzen-scaled.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="20230215_KibrisGazetesi-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/02\/20230215-kibrisgazetesi-scaled.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="20230215_HalkinSesiKibris-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/02\/20230215-halkinsesikibris-scaled.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="20230215_habergunes-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/02\/20230215-habergunes-scaled.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="06d202fd-7517-46a7-9d32-b9997016a4e7" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/02\/06d202fd-7517-46a7-9d32-b9997016a4e7.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="0c32329d-54cf-4375-ae9c-71a870480e92" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/02\/0c32329d-54cf-4375-ae9c-71a870480e92.jpg" style="width: 100%"><\/p>