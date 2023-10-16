<div data-pagespeed="true" data-advert="temedya" data-channel="121" id="ad_121"><\/div><p><img alt="643c4719-b3b4-49f3-9405-3946d9f926dc" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/10\/643c4719-b3b4-49f3-9405-3946d9f926dc.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="VATANKIBRIS_20231016_0" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/10\/vatankibris-20231016-0.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="KIBRISYENIDUZEN_20231016_0" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/10\/kibrisyeniduzen-20231016-0.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="KIBRISGAZETESI_20231016_0" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/10\/kibrisgazetesi-20231016-0.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="HAVADIS_20231016_0-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/10\/havadis-20231016-0-scaled.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="HABERGUNES_20231016_0-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/10\/habergunes-20231016-0-scaled.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="HALKINSESI_20231016_0-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/10\/halkinsesi-20231016-0-scaled.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="f3b0088b-0029-41ff-9a91-3fb27272a719" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/10\/f3b0088b-0029-41ff-9a91-3fb27272a719.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="DIYALOG_20231016_0-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/10\/diyalog-20231016-0-scaled.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="3387def1-274a-4739-9dcf-839d1ecc16a7" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/10\/3387def1-274a-4739-9dcf-839d1ecc16a7.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="7f17f579-96f1-4cf9-a50e-d68193b91770" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/10\/7f17f579-96f1-4cf9-a50e-d68193b91770.jpg" style="width: 100%"><\/p>