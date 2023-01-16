<div data-pagespeed="true" data-advert="temedya" data-container="false" data-channel="121" id="ad_121"><\/div><p><img alt="a862d3f1-630f-47fa-8bac-43d8fab5daf1" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/01\/a862d3f1-630f-47fa-8bac-43d8fab5daf1.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="e75d053a-0130-498d-adc7-d1fbfba833c8" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/01\/e75d053a-0130-498d-adc7-d1fbfba833c8.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="20230116_KibrisGazetesi-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/01\/20230116-kibrisgazetesi-scaled.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="20230116_YeniDuzen-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/01\/20230116-yeniduzen-scaled.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="20230116_HalkinSesiKibris-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/01\/20230116-halkinsesikibris-scaled.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="20230116_habergunes-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/01\/20230116-habergunes-scaled.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="3676b0eb-1fe1-47af-a324-e5428a7f55be" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/01\/3676b0eb-1fe1-47af-a324-e5428a7f55be.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="399af4a1-f735-4339-907c-9164e960993a" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/01\/399af4a1-f735-4339-907c-9164e960993a.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="2e517109-6a09-47fc-a029-91d976e5c489" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/01\/2e517109-6a09-47fc-a029-91d976e5c489.jpg" style="width: 100%"><\/p>