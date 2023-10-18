<p><img alt="bf486191-42cb-4a3e-802c-1c1c817ffed2" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/10\/bf486191-42cb-4a3e-802c-1c1c817ffed2.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="KIBRISYENIDUZEN_20231018_0" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/10\/kibrisyeniduzen-20231018-0.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="VATANKIBRIS_20231018_0" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/10\/vatankibris-20231018-0.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="KIBRISGAZETESI_20231018_0" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/10\/kibrisgazetesi-20231018-0.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="HAVADIS_20231018_0-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/10\/havadis-20231018-0-scaled.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="HALKINSESI_20231018_0-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/10\/halkinsesi-20231018-0-scaled.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="HABERGUNES_20231018_0-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/10\/habergunes-20231018-0-scaled.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="edbdc426-feb0-4fb7-a83c-53a5f492f199" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/10\/edbdc426-feb0-4fb7-a83c-53a5f492f199.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="DIYALOG_20231018_0-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/10\/diyalog-20231018-0-scaled.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="6f6f9f21-ccad-4cb9-9a99-3f06549e07df" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/10\/6f6f9f21-ccad-4cb9-9a99-3f06549e07df.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="4973db59-1802-4fc4-b2fc-dc5e35a8957b" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/10\/4973db59-1802-4fc4-b2fc-dc5e35a8957b.jpg" style="width: 100%"><\/p><div data-pagespeed="true" data-advert="temedya" data-channel="121" id="ad_121"><\/div>