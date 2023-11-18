<p><img alt="3-508" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/11\/3-508.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="VATANKIBRIS_20231118_0" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/11\/vatankibris-20231118-0.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="KIBRISYENIDUZEN_20231118_0" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/11\/kibrisyeniduzen-20231118-0.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="KIBRISGAZETESI_20231118_0" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/11\/kibrisgazetesi-20231118-0.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="HALKINSESI_20231118_0" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/11\/halkinsesi-20231118-0.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="403133652_311461965160037_7510488000913281621_n" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/11\/403133652-311461965160037-7510488000913281621-n.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="2-643" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/11\/2-643.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="1-905" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/11\/1-905.jpg" style="width: 100%"><\/p><div data-pagespeed="true" data-advert="temedya" data-channel="121" id="ad_121"><\/div>