<p><img alt="16b89bd3-52b6-45c3-992c-2584c217b659" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/02\/16b89bd3-52b6-45c3-992c-2584c217b659.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="d110f309-a84d-474e-8e4e-215fa512a6fc" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/02\/d110f309-a84d-474e-8e4e-215fa512a6fc.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="20230218_YeniDuzen-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/02\/20230218-yeniduzen-scaled.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="20230218_VatanGazetesiKibris-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/02\/20230218-vatangazetesikibris-scaled.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="20230218_starkibris-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/02\/20230218-starkibris-scaled.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="20230218_KibrisGazetesi-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/02\/20230218-kibrisgazetesi-scaled.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="20230218_HalkinSesiKibris-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/02\/20230218-halkinsesikibris-scaled.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="20230218_habergunes-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/02\/20230218-habergunes-scaled.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="8cc7a9f6-af36-4bd0-be65-831955f2d5e1" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/02\/8cc7a9f6-af36-4bd0-be65-831955f2d5e1.jpg" style="width: 100%"><\/p><div data-pagespeed="true" data-advert="temedya" data-container="false" data-channel="121" id="ad_121"><\/div>