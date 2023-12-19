<p><img alt="1-1053" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/12\/1-1053.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="KIBRISYENIDUZEN_20231219_0" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/12\/kibrisyeniduzen-20231219-0.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="VATANKIBRIS_20231219_0" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/12\/vatankibris-20231219-0.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="KIBRISGAZETESI_20231219_0" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/12\/kibrisgazetesi-20231219-0.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="HALKINSESI_20231219_0" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/12\/halkinsesi-20231219-0.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="HABERGUNES_20231219_0-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/12\/habergunes-20231219-0-scaled.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="3-536" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/12\/3-536.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="412068003_330036696635897_5559434092057425631_n" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/12\/412068003-330036696635897-5559434092057425631-n.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="2-693" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/12\/2-693.jpg" style="width: 100%"><\/p><div data-pagespeed="true" data-advert="temedya" data-channel="121" id="ad_121"><\/div>