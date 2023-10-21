<p><img alt="55b6f166-c756-4fd1-8cee-cc0bd12732a1" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/10\/55b6f166-c756-4fd1-8cee-cc0bd12732a1.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="VATANKIBRIS_20231021_0" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/10\/vatankibris-20231021-0.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="KP_digital_20-10-23_215213" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/10\/kp-digital-20-10-23-215213.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="KIBRISYENIDUZEN_20231021_0" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/10\/kibrisyeniduzen-20231021-0.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="KIBRISGAZETESI_20231021_0" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/10\/kibrisgazetesi-20231021-0.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="HALKINSESI_20231021_0" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/10\/halkinsesi-20231021-0.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="DIYALOG_20231021_0-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/10\/diyalog-20231021-0-scaled.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="606e626b-b511-4acf-8711-f3936495a474" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/10\/606e626b-b511-4acf-8711-f3936495a474.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="6e3781bb-3428-4ccf-a5c9-6ce0d69726e6" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/10\/6e3781bb-3428-4ccf-a5c9-6ce0d69726e6.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="1d405a6d-da77-41f8-aa16-a90ad2b29320" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/10\/1d405a6d-da77-41f8-aa16-a90ad2b29320.jpg" style="width: 100%"><\/p><div data-pagespeed="true" data-advert="temedya" data-channel="121" id="ad_121"><\/div>