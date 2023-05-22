<p><img alt="2-241" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/05\/2-241.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="20230522_YeniDuzen-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/05\/20230522-yeniduzen-scaled.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="20230522_VatanGazetesiKibris-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/05\/20230522-vatangazetesikibris-scaled.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="20230522_starkibris-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/05\/20230522-starkibris-scaled.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="20230522_KibrisGazetesi-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/05\/20230522-kibrisgazetesi-scaled.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="20230522_HalkinSesiKibris-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/05\/20230522-halkinsesikibris-scaled.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="20230522_habergunes-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/05\/20230522-habergunes-scaled.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="3-223" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/05\/3-223.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="1-247" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/05\/1-247.jpg" style="width: 100%"><\/p><div data-pagespeed="true" data-advert="temedya" data-channel="121" id="ad_121"><\/div>