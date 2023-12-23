<div data-pagespeed="true" data-advert="temedya" data-channel="121" id="ad_121"><\/div><p><img alt="bd05c1dd-a544-4882-a5cd-e8948c3aab3e" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/12\/bd05c1dd-a544-4882-a5cd-e8948c3aab3e.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="VATANKIBRIS_20231223_1" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/12\/vatankibris-20231223-1.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="KIBRISYENIDUZEN_20231223_1" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/12\/kibrisyeniduzen-20231223-1.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="KIBRISGAZETESI_20231223_1" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/12\/kibrisgazetesi-20231223-1.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="HALKINSESI_20231223_1" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/12\/halkinsesi-20231223-1.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="f7812756-7f8b-4190-9734-bb5b0ce0368c" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/12\/f7812756-7f8b-4190-9734-bb5b0ce0368c.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="DIYALOG_20231223_1-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/12\/diyalog-20231223-1-scaled.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="4a127bf7-9800-48a8-89df-2584fd584800" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/12\/4a127bf7-9800-48a8-89df-2584fd584800.jpg" style="width: 100%"><\/p>