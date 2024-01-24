<p><img alt="1-1182" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2024\/01\/1-1182.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="KIBRISYENIDUZEN_20240124_0" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2024\/01\/kibrisyeniduzen-20240124-0.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="KIBRISGAZETESI_20240124_0" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2024\/01\/kibrisgazetesi-20240124-0.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="HALKINSESI_20240124_0" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2024\/01\/halkinsesi-20240124-0.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="HABERGUNES_20240124_0-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2024\/01\/habergunes-20240124-0-scaled.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="421223406_353304394309127_4742697882511162735_n" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2024\/01\/421223406-353304394309127-4742697882511162735-n.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="3-558" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2024\/01\/3-558.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="2-743" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2024\/01\/2-743.jpg" style="width: 100%"><\/p><div data-pagespeed="true" data-advert="temedya" data-channel="121" id="ad_121"><\/div>